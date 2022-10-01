Launch of 5G is a Golden letter day in the History of Telecom Sector in India – Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi : Saying today is a Golden letter day in the history of telecom sector in India, the Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology and Railways, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw said that telecom is the gateway of Digital India and a strong telecom sector is needed in this period of transition. He was addressing the gathering at the inaugural session of the 6th edition of India Mobile Congress 2022 by the Prime Minister and launching the 5G services in India.

The Minister said that the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has given the strategic sector status to the telecom sector and gave a guidance on all dimensions of this sector and a focus is made on the development of telecom technology. The Prime Minister gave a regulatory certainty to this sector and made a transparent system to the sector which was under the litigation till now. As a result of these reforms today the telecom sector is coming up as a sunrise industry, he added.

Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw said that with the launch of 5G today, there will be a great development in the sectors of education, health, agriculture, logistics, digital economy and the face of communications will change. Efforts are on to reach last mile connectivity in the optical fiber network with an innovative model, he added.

The Minister thanked the Prime Minister for giving BSNL a market stabilizing force status, and sectioning Rs. 1,64,000 crore package which is a historic event to the Indian telecom service provider. There is a big fundamental change in the telecom manufacturing in the country, he added. Shri Modi ji gave a challenge of developing indigenous technology for 4G and 5G and India is marching ahead in the technology development and now the world is looking at Indian telecom technology, he added.

The Minister of state for Communications, Shri Devusinh Chauhan while delivering his welcome address said that under the clarion call of the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, India is marching towards Atmanirbhar Bharat. Under this India has developed 4G and 5G now and will develop 6G in future. In the direction of the Prime Minister, a remarkable reforms have been made in the Telecom Sector. As a result this the Spectrum is allotted to the telecom operator almost the same day. At the juncture of getting self-reliance in the modern telecom sector we have great faith in it that it will give new energy, new hope and new life, he added.

The Chairman of Reliance Industries, Shri Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, Shri Sunil Mittal, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, Shri Kumar Mangalam Birla, Secretary, Department of Telecommunications, Shri K Rajaraman and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.