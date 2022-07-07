Late BJD old hand Bishnu Das remembered in 2nd death anniversary. Statue of Das demanded at Jagatsinghpur

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: The district BJD unit organized a remembrance meeting of late BJD veteran, former minister, and MLA Bishnu Das in his second death anniversary in the party office here on Wednesday.

Jagatsinghpur MLA and government chief whip Prasanta Muduli chaired the meeting accompanying Zilla Parishad President Manoj Bhoi, block chairperson Kanakprava Lenka, BJD vice president Dipti Das, town BJD president Priyabrata Mohapatra, district BJD leaders as Dolagovinda Das, Madhusudan Sahoo, BJD youth wing president Soumyajit Mohapatra and ZP member Bibekananda Behera.

Addressing at the remembrance occasion government chief whip Muduli reiterated late Das’s political carrier who had started politics since from his college days during the hateful Chhabirani gang rape incident that occurred in Biridi block, associated with late Biju Patnaik became the first MLA in the year 1990 and 1995 as Janta Dal candidate from Jagatsinghpur assembly constituency, then elected three times BJD MLA from Jagatsinghpur seat, he was a legislator of Tirtol reserved assembly constituency till his death in year2020,

He became popular among people and leaders cutting party affiliations due to his effort new Jagatsinghpur district formed in the year 1993, an anti-Congress leader and champion of Dalit Bishnu Das had acknowledged his name in the state. As a former member of the BJD family we party supporters are paying tributes to the late leader in death anniversary,Muduli said.

While sources informed that many Bishnu Das followers claimed to install a statue of late Das at district headquarters, meanwhile three statues have been set up in several locations of Tirtol assembly constituency but sadly no statue of late Das has been erected at district headquarters, they fumed.

While sources said that the late Das death anniversary was celebrated at Biridi, Raghunathpur and Tirtol block headquarters, his legislator son Bijaya Shankar Das participated in the celebration accompanying BJD supporters. [Ends]