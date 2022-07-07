53rd Convention of the Odia Society of the Americas (OSA)

California : The Odia Society of Americas (OSA) organised its 53rd Convention 2022, at Sacramento, California, USA.

The topic of the Convention was “Taking the Higher Education in Odisha to a new dimension.” On approval of Hon’ble Chief Minister Sri Naveen Patnaik, ‘Mo College Abhijan’ Chairperson Shri Akash Dasnayak attended the event.

Mo College Abhijan, a flagship initiative of the Govt of Odisha under the vision of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik, has been a thriving platform for the overall development of Universities and colleges in the state.

Addressing the Convention, Shri Dasnayak explained the OSA members about how they can be part of the Mo College Abhijan. He said, “Mo College Abhijan is a platform that connects the Alumni to the Alma Mater and all of you can be part of it. Intellectual contribution can always evolve students and the institutions on a whole. Besides, one may also contribute through service and financial modes. Giving back to our Alma Mater definitely gives a sense of joy and fulfilment. OSA can tie up with various Universities as well as students exchange programmes and research which will enhance education in the institutions. Mo College Abhijan has opened up the development process of colleges across the State, which is a good sign for every educational hub. ”

In his speech, Hon’ble MLA Nayagarh Shri Arun Sahoo, who also attended the Convention, said “Odisha is making great strides in the field of education and Mo College Abhijan is a wonderful platform to get connected to the institutions back home. All the Odias living in USA and across the globe must connect to this platform that will enhance their own Alma Mater in an unique way.”

Both OSA and Mo College Abhijan have agreed to conduct several programs jointly in the near future.

Many dignitaries attended the Convention in both physical and virtual modes. They included Prof. Kishore Kumar Basa VC MSCBD University (virtual), Prof. Sanjay Nayak VC Ravenshaw University (virtual), Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal IIM Sambalpur (virtual), Prof. Damodar Acharya SOA University (virtual), Prof. Sabita Achraya VC Utkal University (virtual), Prof. Gopabandhu Behera Sambalpur University (in-person), Prof. Surya Narayan Misra Utkal University (in-person). Dr. Ajaya Mohanty was the moderator of the first session.

The Second session was attended by Prof. Prasant Mohapatra, UC Davis, Prof. Durga Misra, NJIT, Prof. Abani Patra, Tufts University and Mr. Pranav Khaitan, Google.

During the meet, Higher Education options for Odisha’s School and College students in USA were discussed. Dr. Sukant Mohapatra Ericsson was the moderator of the discussion.

The Meeting Committee comprised esteemed members of OSA – Prof. Durga Misra, NJ Institute of Technology, Dr. Ajaya Mohanty, Deloitte & Touche, Dr. Anil Patnaik, U.S. Air Force Institute of Technology, Prof. Chita Baral, Arizona State University, Prof. Abani Patra, Tufts University ,Dr. Manoj Mishra, Johns Hopkins University, Prof. Manjit Misra, Iowa State University, Dr. Devanarayan Pattanayak, Vishay Siliconi, Prof. Prasant Mohapatra, University of California, Davis.