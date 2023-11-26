Large crowd gathered in Kathmandu to watch Popular Indian Singer Arijit Singh’s music concert shows

Popular Indian singer Arijit Singh performed live in Nepal for the first time today. His performance in Kathmandu gathered a large crowd which shows a huge fan following of Bollywood songs in Nepal. His popular Bollywood songs such as ‘Tum Hi Ho,’ ‘Kesariya Tera,’ and ‘Apna Bana Le’, made visitors dance on their feet.

Arijit Singh, the third most streamed artist in the world, is celebrated for his emotional and expressive voice earning him a large fan base and several awards for his contributions to the music industry.