kWh Bikes registers 78,000 pre-orders for dealership dispatch; Intends to launch the e-scooter in early 2023

New Delhi: Bengaluru-based electric scooters start up, kWh Bikes has registered 78,000 pre-orders, in the form of signed Letters of Intent for its upcoming e-scooter from 75 dealers across India. Within five months of registration opening, the company has received orders worth more than Rs 1000 crores for its maiden e-scooter, which is expected to be launched in early 2023.

The company has partnered with existing automotive dealers and prominent B2B players for distribution across nine regions including Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, UP, Bihar, Gujarat, West Bengal, and Rajasthan.

Speaking on the announcement, Siddharth Janghu, Founder and CEO, kWh Bikes, said, “The pre-bookings that have been received are organically generated without any marketing. We have received interest from overseas markets as well, but we are currently focussing on India. As a seed funded startup, this is a big milestone for us. We are putting together a strong, reliable, safe, high-performance, and feature-packed electric scooter that is being developed keeping the Indian conditions in perspective, and we are aiming to get into production in early 2023. In this regard, we have been offered full support by several state governments. We are proud that we have been able to stretch our seed capital to achieve these outcomes.”

Founded in 2020, kWh Bikes envisions to build India’s strongest, safest, and best-performing electric scooters. Some of the salient features of its forthcoming e-scooter are a top speed of over 75 kmph, 4 hours charging time, high convenience, and reliability. It has an aspirational yet functional design with premium looks and is equipped with high performance, strength, and technology.

The company raised $2 million in a seed round led by LetsVenture, with Better Capital, Cloud Capital, Founder Backer Capital, and Faad Network, among others.

The company is currently looking to hire senior leadership talent in the software and battery domains.