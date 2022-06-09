Election Commission of India announces schedule for Election of 16th President of India; Poll to be held on July 18

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India today announced the schedule for the Election of the 16th President of India. Announcing the poll schedule in New Delhi today, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said, the poll will be held on the 18th of July.

Notification for the poll will be issued on the 15th of June and the last date for filing nominations will be the 29th of this month. Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on the 30th of this month. The counting will be taken up on the 21st of July. The term of office of President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on the 24th of next month.

Mr. Kumar said, the election will be held by secret ballot in accordance with the system of proportional representation as per the Constitution. He said, the Commission is taking all necessary measures to ensure a free and fair poll. The President is elected by an electoral college comprising elected members of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies. It also includes the Legislative Assemblies of Delhi and Puducherry.

The Chief Election Commissioner said, the Secretary-General of Rajya Sabha will be the Returning Officer for the present election. He said, polling will be held in the Parliament House and the premises of the State Legislative Assemblies.

The Chief Election Commissioner said, the total number of electors will be 4,809 including 776 Members of Parliament and 4,033 Members of Legislative Assemblies. The total value of the votes will be 10 lakh 86 thousand 431. Mr. Kumar said, all COVID precautions and protocols will be followed on the day of polling and counting. The Election Commission has directed the Election Officers to use biodegradable material to avoid the use of plastic to make the election process eco-friendly.