Kut kul passing through Shaher-e-Khas to be cleaned, made Navigable by March

SRINAGAR : The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today visited Nawabazar to inspect the work of removal of unhygienic material including garbage trash, building material from both embankments of Kut Kul Srinagar being executed by Irrigation and Flood Control Department.

On the occasion, Div Com said that Kut Kul passing through Shehar-e-Khas will be cleaned and made Navigable by March.

Meanwhile, Div Com directed the Executive Engineer to complete the work within a week. He also directed concerned contractor to start cleaning work at other places, simultaneously.

He also directed concerned officers to repair the remaining walls of the kul wherever needed.

Div Com enjoined on the Executive Engineer to communicate with locals and aware them about their responsibilities to keep Kul clean from garbage and other trash material.

Div Com was informed that the material is amassed during the day and taken away to the dumping site by the late hours.

The 2.8 Km long Kul is being cleaned at the cost of 18.41 lakhs by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department.