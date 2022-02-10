Several Delegations call on Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at Srinagar

SRINAGAR : Several delegations of people from different walks of life today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at Raj Bhavan here.

A delegation of Sikh community led by S. Rajinder Singh called on the Lt Governor and presented the demand of a job package for Kashmiri Sikhs on the pattern of non-migrant KPs. They also demanded the removal of encroachments around the land of Gurdwaras in the valley.

The Lt Governor while interacting with the members of the delegation assured them that their demands would be looked into earnestly for their redressal on merit.

Mahant Rohit Shastri, President, Shri Kailakh Jyotish Avim Vedic Sansthan Trust while calling on the Lt Governor projected various issues pertaining to the promotion and preservation of Sanskrit language in the UT.

He also put forth the demand to designate the Raipur Domana link road and Higher Secondary School Domana after the name of Lt Col Mahatam Singh, Maha Vir Chakra.

Sh. Sheikh Muzaffar, President, Jammu & Kashmir Nationalist People’s Front, met the Lt Governor and expressed his gratitude for the unprecedented reforms and initiatives brought in several sectors for increasing the pace of development in J&K.

Sh Muzaffar also put forth the demands of a Sports stadium in Achabal, Degree College at Achgoza, Pulwama, and a maternity hospital in Anantnag.

Later, writer and education consultant, Sh Firdous Ahmad Bhat also met the Lt Governor and highlighted various issues related to the youth.

Discussing the demands and issues presented before him, the Lt Governor said that all the demands would be taken up with concerned quarters of UT administration for appropriate action on them based on merit.

The Lt Governor urged the President of JKNPF to continue his endeavours for the welfare of the people of UT.