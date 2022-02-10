Cuttack reports 133 new Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 133 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1480 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
In quarantine: 862
Local contacts: 618
Covid-19 Report For 9th Feb
New Positive Cases: 1480
Of which 0-18 years: 334
In quarantine: 862
Local contacts: 618
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 72
2. Balasore: 34
3. Bargarh: 25
4. Bhadrak: 20
5. Balangir: 37
6. Boudh: 36
7. Cuttack: 133
8. Deogarh: 27
9. Dhenkanal: 13
10. Gajapati: 43
11. Ganjam: 27
12. Jagatsinghpur: 43
13. Jajpur: 73
14. Jharsuguda: 39
15. Kalahandi: 41
16. Kandhamal: 12
17. Kendrapada: 49
18. Keonjhar: 34
19. Khurda: 163
20. Koraput: 58
21. Malkangiri: 3
22. Mayurbhanj: 40
23. Nawarangpur: 35
24. Nayagarh: 59
25. Nuapada: 57
26. Puri: 37
27. Rayagada: 47
28. Sambalpur: 21
29. Sonepur: 27
30. Sundargarh: 139
31. State Pool: 36
New recoveries: 3126
Cumulative tested: 28225602
Positive: 1273003
Recovered: 1248152
Active cases: 15980