Cuttack reports 133 new Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 133 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1480 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

In quarantine: 862

Local contacts: 618

Covid-19 Report For 9th Feb

New Positive Cases: 1480

Of which 0-18 years: 334

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 72

2. Balasore: 34

3. Bargarh: 25

4. Bhadrak: 20

5. Balangir: 37

6. Boudh: 36

7. Cuttack: 133

8. Deogarh: 27

9. Dhenkanal: 13

10. Gajapati: 43

11. Ganjam: 27

12. Jagatsinghpur: 43

13. Jajpur: 73

14. Jharsuguda: 39

15. Kalahandi: 41

16. Kandhamal: 12

17. Kendrapada: 49

18. Keonjhar: 34

19. Khurda: 163

20. Koraput: 58

21. Malkangiri: 3

22. Mayurbhanj: 40

23. Nawarangpur: 35

24. Nayagarh: 59

25. Nuapada: 57

26. Puri: 37

27. Rayagada: 47

28. Sambalpur: 21

29. Sonepur: 27

30. Sundargarh: 139

31. State Pool: 36

New recoveries: 3126

Cumulative tested: 28225602

Positive: 1273003

Recovered: 1248152

Active cases: 15980