Kotak Mahindra Bank Announces its Association with –Sony TV’s Kaun Banega Crorepati – Season 14 as the ‘Official Banking Partner’

Mumbai: Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (“KMBL”/“Kotak”) today announced its association with Sony Entertainment Television’s longest running ‘knowledge-based’ game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati – Season 14, as its ‘Official Banking Partner.’

The hotseat winners will be awarded their prize money through Kotak Mahindra Bank’s multiple payment options that include cheque, digital transfer via the Kotak Mobile app as well as through Kotak UPI – a fast and safe payment option, which is being offered on the show for the first time. The Bank is also running exciting contests that offers its customers a chance to watch the show live.

Commenting on the association, Shanti Ekambaram, Group President and Whole-Time Director Designate, Kotak Mahindra Bank, said, “At Kotak Mahindra Bank, we believe dreams set the foundation for success. Through our seamless app-to-branch 24X7 banking solutions, we have partnered with millions of customers – to empower them financially while they pursue their dreams. Associating with Kaun Banega Crorepati is a logical extension of our ‘dreams invited’ proposition. It is a platform that celebrates all three pillars – Knowledge, Dreams and Success – which we at Kotak, celebrate every day.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by the legendary Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, will proudly present its 14th season starting on Sunday, 7th August 2022. Commemorating India’s 75th year of Independence with a star-studded special episode, ‘Azadi Ke Garv Ka Mahaparv,’ Sony Entertainment Television will bring alive the enthusiasm of 75 years of Independence. The new Padaav at 15th Question – ‘Dhan Amrit’ will be INR 75 lakhs and the the erstwhile penultimate jackpot has been increased to INR 7.5 crores.