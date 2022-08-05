TCS Recognized as a Leader in North America IT Security Services by Everest Group

New Delhi : Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) has been recognized as a leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® for IT Security Services – North America1 , based on an assessment of 27 cybersecurity providers for market impact, vision, and capability.

Cited as a key strength is TCS’ Cyber Defense Suite which has resonated well with clients and seen rapid adoption. It goes on to say that enterprise buyers searching for security services in areas such as cyber analytics, IoT/OT security, and Al-enabled portfolio should consider TCS, as it has strong capabilities in these areas. Another strength highlighted is TCS’ maturity in delivering zero-trust engagements, with zero-trust partners, maturity assessment frameworks, use case libraries, and accelerators.

According to the report, clients appreciate TCS’ robust partner ecosystem, in-depth product expertise, and understanding of customer pain points.

“We help clients develop a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy and strengthen their cyber resilience with next-generation services and solutions. The rapid adoption of our Cyber Defense Suite amongst clients in North America, is the ultimate validation of our platform-based service approach,” said Santha Subramoni, Head, Cybersecurity Practice, TCS. “Our position as a Leader reflects our vision, deep contextual and domain knowledge, investments in innovation, wide portfolio of services and solutions, and endorsement from our customers.”

TCS empowers enterprises to lead with confidence by securing their digital estate. As the threat surface expands and cyber-attacks become more sophisticated, TCS partners with enterprises to quantify their risks and strengthen their security posture by embedding security at design, implementing zero trust framework, and providing them 360-degree visibility and predictive intelligence to proactively defend against and respond to evolving risks, with its Cyber Defense Suite.

TCS offers a comprehensive portfolio of cybersecurity services including consulting and advisory, security-as-a-service, industry-nuanced solutions, and managed security services across areas including detection and response, identity and access management, vulnerability management, governance, risk and compliance, data privacy and protection, digital forensics and incident response, cloud security, data security, and IT/OT security services.

TCS’ global network of 12 Threat Management Centers, including one in Bloomington, MN, provides localized expert security services rapidly to help clients meet their unique business and regulatory requirements.

“Enterprises in North America are enhancing their cybersecurity posture and resiliency, demanding improved threat detection and response services. This is to effectively address new-age challenges such as sophisticated supply chain and ransomware attacks, the increase proliferation of connected devices, and lack of talent. They are therefore increasingly seeking the expertise of IT security service providers. The key to successful delivery of IT security services is creating client contextualized roadmaps, instead of measuring everything by the same yardstick,” said Kumar Avijit, Practice Director, Everest Group. “TCS has invested significantly in improving its capabilities around zero-trust security, vulnerability management, 5G security, and ransomware resiliency services. Enterprise clients have also appreciated TCS’ commercial flexibility and strong account management practices. These factors have contributed to its positioning as a Leader on Everest Group’s IT Security Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 – North America.”

1IT Security Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 – North America, Kumar Avijit, Everest Group, July 14, 2022