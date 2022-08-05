TCS Named a Leader in Life Sciences Operations by Everest Group

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) has been positioned as a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® on Life Sciences Operations1 , placed highest for its Vision and Capabilities in an assessment of 32 life sciences BPS providers.

The report said that TCS offers a wide spectrum of services across the entire life sciences value chain, with pharmacovigilance, clinical data management, and commercial operations with marketing and sales support and effectiveness, being its focus areas.

Cited as key strengths are its platform-based TCS ADD™ suite of solutions as well as the company’s recent investments in analytics (TCS Next Best Action – commercial insights) and automation solutions (Clinical Trial Data Entry Assistant and Case Tracker Automation) that have enhanced its digital portfolio. It goes on to say that TCS has been making notable investments in improving its process and people capabilities, one example being the TCS’ Pharma Academy of Learning and Sharing.

“Progressive life sciences companies are partnering with TCS to embrace next-gen technologies and platforms to enhance innovation, provide patient-centric care, drive growth and realize their ambitions,” said Vikram Karakoti, Global Head, Digital Medicine and Medical Technologies, Business Transformation Group, TCS. “This leadership position is a reflection of our vision and strategy, capabilities, investments in research, innovation and intellectual property, and the resultant market impact.”

TCS offers comprehensive advisory and services and solutions including data and analytics, predictive and prescriptive analytics, cognitive search, genomics research, advanced cloud-based platform solutions, and digital labs. Early investments in research and innovation around key trends and intellectual property have helped TCS gain significant scale and depth across the value chain.

TCS offers a full set of business operations, transformation services and solutions including clinical operations, laboratory platforms, pharmacovigilance, regulatory services, medical articles and medico marketing. The company provides clinical research services such as clinical data management, risk-based monitoring, biostatistics and programming, medical writing, medical affairs and health economics and outcomes research.

TCS’ extensive portfolio of intellectual property – including the award-winning TCS ADD platform suite, Decision Fabric™ engine, TCS Connected Clinical Trials™ platform, Real World Evidence platform, and Translational Research Platform – helps customers achieve superior business outcomes and increased speed to market. Other solutions include Custom Functions Framework, CDISC Review Assistant, and eTMF Indexing Assistant for Clinical Trials, MLR automation and PromoRev for marketing and sales, analytics and compliance support, and Data and Analytics Target Operating Model (DATOM™) for operations spanning the complete supply chain.

The TCS ADD cloud-based platform suite helps global life sciences companies streamline the entire clinical R&D value chain, spanning clinical data management, metadata management, pharmacovigilance, risk-based monitoring, patient engagement, clinical operations, and data analytics and insights.

“An increasing focus on safety, transition to an omnichannel approach for patient interactions, and growing appetite for digital tools are encouraging enterprises to seek external support to keep pace with the evolving landscape of the life sciences industry,” said Abhishek AK, Practice Director, Everest Group. “A wide range of service offerings across the life sciences value chain with focus on pharmacovigilance, clinical data management, and commercial operations, large scale operations, and investments in analytics and automation solutions to enhance its digital offerings made TCS a Leader on Everest Group’s Life Sciences Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022.”

1Life Sciences Operations PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022, Manu Aggarwal, Everest Group, June 23, 2022