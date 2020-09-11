Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) chooses Medimix as their official skinfit and hygiene partner for IPL 2020!

Bhubaneswar: Medimix is all set to be the Official SkinFit and Hygiene Partner of Kolkata Knight Ridersat the most awaited and anticipated tournament of the year, Indian Premiere League 2020.

The 13th season of IPL seasonis scheduled to start on the 19th of September in the UAE because of the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic in India.Considering the current scenario, IPL 2020 could possibly be one of the most expected tournaments in the recent history to bring smiles to the public’s faces in these challenging times.

With more than 50 years in Ayurvedic skin care, Medimix has recently launched their new range of Ayurvedic hand sanitizers and hand washes. The products are crafted using its signature concoctions bringing out the goodness of Ayurveda and providing 99.9% germ protection through natural ingredients.

Medimixwill be taking up hygiene and health of the cricketers and fans as a matter of primary concern and will be supporting the Kolkata Knight Ridersteam by providing hand hygiene productsfrom their recently launched Hand washes and Hand sanitizers range. The brand will be providing hand sanitizer dispensers to ensure a safe environment to help protect the team from the spread of the virus.

The two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will play against the other 8 teams in 14 matches. The team’s trouser will feature the logo of Medimix in all the 14 matches this season.

Commenting on the sameMr. Pradeep Cholayil, Chairman & Managing Director of Cholayil Private Limited said: “We are thrilled to partner with Kolkata Knight Riders as their Official SkinFit and Hygiene Partner for IPL 2020. This partnership with the Kolkata Knight Riders is a key milestone as this would give us an opportunity to improve awareness by leveraging the fan following power of KKR as a team. Cricket is a religion in India and we see a great fit with it especially after getting into Hand Wash and Sanitizer segment. I am sure this association will also offer us an opportunity to expand our awareness in East India”

Mr. Ashish Ohlyan’s, Head of Marketing, Cholayil Pvt. Ltd. said “Cricket is celebrated in India by everyone irrespective of their gender and age across all geographies and demographics. After the COVID-19 pandemic hit the nation we as a brand deeply rooted in Ayurvedic principles wanted to spread the word about the goodness of Ayurveda to fight the deadly virus. This is the first time that Medimix is associating with the Indian Premier League and we believe that our partnership with Kolkata Knight Riders as their ‘Official SkinFit and Hygiene Partner’ will give us an opportunity to reach out to the masses and spread awareness on the benefits of Ayurveda and its use in the day to day life.”

Speaking of the partnership, Kaustubh Jha, Marketing Head, Kolkata Knight Riders, “We are proud to have Medimix, a homegrown Indian ayurvedic brand as our hygiene partner. This year hygiene and safety have been of paramount importance and we believe in providing our players with a product that is not only known for its quality but is also safe to use. We look forward to a successful partnership with Medimix on board this year.”

IPL is scheduled to start on September 19, 2020 in UAE and conclude on Nov 10, 2020,Kolkata Knight Riders will play their first match against Mumbai Indians on September 23 in Abu Dabi.

