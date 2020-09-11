Support To Migrants And Other Poor And Vulnerable Families By Nydhee And Jiv Daya Foundation (JDF)

Bolangir: Responding to the livelihood crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, The Network for Youth Development and Healthy Environment (NYDHEE), a NGO in Bhubaneswar and JIV DAYA FOUNDATION of USA, today distributed dry ration relief to over 125 most vulnerable households in Themra GP of Bongamunda block, Bolangir. Looking into to the urgent need of Ultra poor families, Migrant workers, People with Disabilities, Single women headed families in Covid19, relief distribution took place at community ground of Barkani village under Themra Grampanchayat. The Sarpanch of Barkani GP, Ms Lilabati Bag, handed over the dry ration packs to the poor households. Besides sanitation items and soaps, the dry ration pack included 5 kg wheat flour, 15 kg rice, 1 kg cooking oil, 2 kg jaggery, 1 kg salt and 2 kg lentils (dal), Patato3 kg, Onion 2kg, Spices and soya chunks. A total 125 selected families from Barkani, Golabandh and Malka sada villages received the relief kits and expressed their heartfelt thanks to NYDHEE for generously providing relief during this difficult period.

Speaking on this occasion, the director of NYDHEE, Mr Prasant Muduli said that with support of JIV DAYA FOUNDATION of USA, we have already distributed more than 450 dry ration kits to most marginalised families of Bolangir, Nuapada and Keonjhar districts during COVID-19 crisis situation. We thank Jiv Daya Foundation immensely for their kind gesture and encouragement towards the poor and vulnerable people.

