Odisha Govt signed MoU with NCDC for Promotion and Management of Farmer Producer Organisation

Bhubaneswar: An MoU has been signed between Govt. of Odisha and National Co-operative Development Corporation (NCDC) today at Krushi Bhawan for promotion and management of Farmer Producer Organisation.

This MoU is based on Farmers Producer Organisation (FPO) Promotion and Management with Central Sector Scheme. The MoU has been signed between Sri Rohit Kumar Lenka, Director of Horticulture on behalf of Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Department, Govt. of Odisha and Sri Shardul, S. Yadav, Regional Director, NCDC in the august presence of Sri Suresh Kumar Vashishth, Special Secretary, A & FE Department.

Under this Central scheme NCCD will be formed Farmer Producer Organisation (FPOs) and will impart training, proper guidance to the small and marginal farmers of Odisha to face various challenges in production, technical knowhow, quality of production, optimum price realisation, credit, seed production, processing, utilisation and marketing. These FPOs will be governed / managed as per Cooperative Society Act.

There is immense contribution of Sri Sandeep Kumar Nayak, Managing Director, NCDC and Dr. Saurav Garg, Principal Secretary to Govt. Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Department for this Memorandum of Understanding. This Central Section scheme is being implemented in the State for benefit of the farmers due to their able guidance, hard working efficiencies and strong determination and will power quick disposals.

Related

comments