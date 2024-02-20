 KIIT University Student Sneha Soren wins Weightlifting Gold Medal (Women 55 Kg) in the 4th Khelo India University Games 2023

The 4th Khelo India University Games 2023 in 20 different disciplines (Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Boxing, Fencing, Football, Hockey, Judo, Kabaddi, Mallakhamb, Rugby, Shooting, Swimming, Table Tennis, Tennis, Volleyball, Weightlifting, Wrestling & Yogasana) is jointly organized by Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Association of Indian Universities (AIU) at Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, Nagaland & Tripura from 17th – 29th February 2024. The Weightlifting event is being held at Indoor Hall, Rajiv Gandhi University, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh from 19th – 23rd February 2024. On the 2nd day today Ms. Sneha Soren from KIIT University won the Gold Medal in the Women 55 Kg weight category. She lifted a total of 172 Kg (Snatch – 75 Kg and Clean & Jerk 97 Kg) to clinch the Gold and open the medal tally for KIIT. A total of 51 athletes & 11 Support Staff in 10 Teams [Yogasana (M & W), Tennis (M & W), Weightlifting (M & W), Rugby (M), Volleyball (W), Athletics (W) & Swimming (M)] from KIIT University are participating in this edition of the Khelo India University Games.

Sneha thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta for his constant guidance & support. Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS & Member of Parliament Kandhamal congratulated Sneha for winning the Weightlifting Gold Medal at the 4th Khelo India University Games and also conveyed his best wishes for her future competitions.