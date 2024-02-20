BhubaneswarSports

KIIT University beat University of Burdwan by 53 Runs to win its 2nd League Match of East Zone Inter University Cricket (M) Tournament

By OdAdmin

The East Zone Inter University Cricket (Men) Tournament 2023-24 is jointly organized by KIIT – Deemed to be University & Gangadhar Meher University, Sambalpur from 14th – 21st February 2024. In the league matches yesterday at KIIT Cricket Stadium, Magadh University Beat University of Burdwan by 2 Wickets and KIIT University beat Sambalpur University by 7 Wickets. In today’s league matches Sambalpur University beat Magadh University by 12 Runs and KIIT University beat University of Burdwan by 53 runs.

Today batting first KIIT University Scored 220/5 wickets in the allotted 25 Overs with opener M Prashant scoring 156 runs in 84 balls (16 Fours & 9 Sixes), in reply University of Burdwan scored 167/8 in 25 overs, thus KIIT winning the match by 53 runs. Tomorrow in the last set of league matches KIIT will play Magadh University & Sambalpur University will play University of Burdwan.

All the players & officials from different universities thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS & MP Kandhamal for providing excellent facilities (Accommodation, Food, Transportation & Field of Play) for the said tournament.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS  Member of Parliament Kandhamal congratulated the KIIT Team on winning consecutive league matches and conveyed his best wishes for the upcoming league matches.

