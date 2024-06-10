KIIT University hosting 12th Senior National Pencak Silat Championship 2024-25 from tomorrow.

Bhubaneswar: The 12th Senior National Pencak Silat Championship 2024-25 will be held at Biju Patnaik Multipurpose Indoor Stadium, KIIT University, Campus-13, Bhubaneswar from 11th to 13th June 2024. A total 39 States, 950 players & officials participated in the Championship which was organized by Pencak Silat Association Odisha 1st time Under the aegis of Pencak Silat Federation.

The players who will be selected in this championship will directly qualify for the 38th National Games, Indoor Asian Games & World Games. As informed by Shri. Prem Singh Thappa Organized Secretary Pencak Silat Association of Odisha.