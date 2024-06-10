Jindal Steel & Power receives with Kalinga CSR & Sustainability Excellence Award for its outstanding contribution to community development in Odisha

Bhubaneswar : In recognition of its exceptional contributions to community development through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) has been awarded the prestigious Kalinga CSR & Sustainability Excellence Award 2024 in Gold Category. The award was presented by Her Excellency, Ms Lebohang Valentine Mochaba, High Commissioner, Kingdom of Lesotho and His Excellency Mr Andalib Elias, Deputy High Commissioner for People’s Republic of Bangladesh at Bhubaneswar on 8th June 2024. Led by its Chairman Shri Naveen Jindal, JSP has been implementing various impactful social development projects for improving quality of life of people.

Congratulating the team, Smt. Shallu Jindal, Chairperson, JSP Foundation, said, “We are thankful to the honourable jury for selecting JSP for this prestigious award. We at JSP are committed to fostering inclusive growth and making a positive impact on society through our diverse range of development programmes. This recognition will further motivate us to pursue our initiatives for building a better and more equitable world.”

JSP’s President and Group Head (CSR) Shri Prashant Kumar Hota added, “JSP has initiated multidimensional development projects in various parts of Odisha and other parts of India. This award highlights our unwavering dedication to improving quality of lives of people, especially from underprivileged sections of the society”.

Through its social arm, JSP Foundation, JSP has been implementing various programme in the areas of health, education, skill development, women empowerment, infrastructure development, sports and other areas. Last year the steelmaker was announced as winner of National CSR Award in two categories.

Instituted by the Institute of Quality and Environment Management Services (IQEMS), Kalinga CSR Excellence Award acknowledges organisations that have demonstrated excellence in corporate social responsibility activities, making a significant impact on sustainable development of the community.