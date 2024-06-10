New Delhi: The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has directed the allocation of portfolios among the following members of the Union Council of Ministers :-
|Prime Minister
Shri Narendra Modi
|Prime Minister and also in-charge of:
Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;
Department of Atomic Energy;
Department of Space;
All important policy issues; and
All other portfolios not allocated to any Minister.
CABINET MINISTERS
|1.
|Shri Raj Nath Singh
|Minister of Defence.
|2.
|Shri Amit Shah
|Minister of Home Affairs; and
Minister of Cooperation.
|3.
|Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari
|Minister of Road Transport and Highways.
|4.
|Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda
|Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and
Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers.
|5.
|Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan
|Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; and
Minister of Rural Development.
|6.
|Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman
|Minister of Finance; and
Minister of Corporate Affairs.
|7.
|Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
|Minister of External Affairs.
|8.
|Shri Manohar Lal
|Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs; and
Minister of Power.
|9.
|Shri H. D. Kumaraswamy
|Minister of Heavy Industries; and
Minister of Steel.
|10.
|Shri Piyush Goyal
|Minister of Commerce and Industry.
|11.
|Shri Dharmendra Pradhan
|Minister of Education.
|12.
|Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi
|Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.
|13.
|Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh
|Minister of Panchayati Raj; and
Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.
|14.
|Shri Sarbananda Sonowal
|Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.
|15.
|Dr. Virendra Kumar
|Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.
|16.
|Shri Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu
|Minister of Civil Aviation.
|17.
|Shri Pralhad Joshi
|Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and
Minister of New and Renewable Energy.
|18.
|Shri Jual Oram
|Minister of Tribal Affairs.
|19.
|Shri Giriraj Singh
|Minister of Textiles.
|20.
|Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw
|Minister of Railways;
Minister of Information and Broadcasting; and
Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.
|21.
|Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia
|Minister of Communications; and
Minister of Development of North Eastern Region.
|22.
|Shri Bhupender Yadav
|Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
|23.
|Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
|Minister of Culture; and
Minister of Tourism.
|24.
|Smt. Annpurna Devi
|Minister of Women and Child Development
|25.
|Shri Kiren Rijiju
|Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; and
Minister of Minority Affairs.
|26.
|Shri Hardeep Singh Puri
|Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas
|27.
|Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya
|Minister of Labour and Employment; and
Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports.
|28.
|Shri G. Kishan Reddy
|Minister of Coal; and
Minister of Mines.
|29.
|Shri Chirag Paswan
|Minister of Food Processing Industries.
|30.
|Shri C R Patil
|Minister of Jal Shakti.
MINISTERS OF STATE (INDEPENDENT CHARGE)
|1.
|Rao Inderjit Singh
|Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation;
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture.
|2.
|Dr. Jitendra Singh
|Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology;
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences;
Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office;
Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;
Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and
Minister of State in the Department of Space.
|3.
|Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal
|Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Law and Justice; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.
|4.
|Shri Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao
|Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayush; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
|5.
|Shri Jayant Chaudhary
|Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Education.
MINISTERS OF STATE
|1.
|Shri Jitin Prasada
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
|2.
|Shri Shripad Yesso Naik
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Power; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.
|3.
|Shri Pankaj Chaudhary
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance.
|4.
|Shri Krishan Pal
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation.
|5.
|Shri Ramdas Athawale
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
|6.
|Shri Ram Nath Thakur
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.
|7.
|Shri Nityanand Rai
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.
|8.
|Smt. Anupriya Patel
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.
|9.
|Shri V. Somanna
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways.
|10.
|Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications.
|11.
|Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.
|12.
|Sushri Sobha Karandlaje
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment.
|13.
|Shri Kirtivardhan Singh
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs.
|14.
|Shri B. L. Verma
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and
Minister of State in t