Odia OrbitOdishaOdisha Breaking News

President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has directed the allocation of portfolios among the following members of the Union Council of Ministers :-

By OdAdmin

New Delhi:  The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has directed the allocation of portfolios among the following members of the Union Council of Ministers :-

 

Prime Minister

Shri Narendra Modi

 

 Prime Minister and also in-charge of:

Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;

Department of Atomic Energy;

Department of Space;

All important policy issues; and

All other portfolios not allocated to any Minister.

 CABINET MINISTERS

1. Shri Raj Nath Singh Minister of Defence.
2. Shri Amit Shah Minister of Home Affairs; and

Minister of Cooperation.
3. Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari Minister of Road Transport and Highways.
4. Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and

Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers.
5. Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; and

Minister of Rural Development.
6. Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman Minister of Finance; and

Minister of Corporate Affairs.
7. Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar Minister of External Affairs.
8. Shri Manohar Lal Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs; and

Minister of Power.
9. Shri H. D. Kumaraswamy Minister of Heavy Industries; and

Minister of Steel.
10. Shri Piyush Goyal Minister of Commerce and Industry.
11. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Minister of Education.
12. Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.
13. Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh Minister of Panchayati Raj; and

Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.
14. Shri Sarbananda Sonowal Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.
15. Dr. Virendra Kumar Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.
16. Shri Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu Minister of Civil Aviation.
17. Shri Pralhad Joshi Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and

Minister of New and Renewable Energy.
18. Shri Jual Oram Minister of Tribal Affairs.
19. Shri Giriraj Singh Minister of Textiles.
20. Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw Minister of Railways;

Minister of Information and Broadcasting; and

Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.
21. Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia Minister of Communications; and

Minister of Development of North Eastern Region.
22. Shri Bhupender Yadav Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
23. Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Minister of Culture; and

Minister of Tourism.
24. Smt. Annpurna Devi Minister of Women and Child Development
25. Shri Kiren Rijiju Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; and

Minister of Minority Affairs.
26. Shri Hardeep Singh Puri Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas
27. Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya Minister of Labour and Employment; and

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports.
28. Shri G. Kishan Reddy Minister of Coal; and

Minister of Mines.
29. Shri Chirag Paswan Minister of Food Processing Industries.
30. Shri C R Patil Minister of Jal Shakti.

 MINISTERS OF STATE (INDEPENDENT CHARGE)

1. Rao Inderjit Singh Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation;

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture.
2. Dr. Jitendra Singh Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology;

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences;

Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office;

Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;

Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and

Minister of State in the Department of Space.
3. Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Law and Justice; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.
4. Shri Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayush; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
5. Shri Jayant Chaudhary Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education.

 MINISTERS OF STATE

1. Shri Jitin Prasada Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
2. Shri Shripad Yesso Naik Minister of State in the Ministry of Power; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.
3. Shri Pankaj Chaudhary Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance.
4. Shri Krishan Pal Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation.
5. Shri Ramdas Athawale Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
6. Shri Ram Nath Thakur Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.
7. Shri Nityanand Rai Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.
8. Smt. Anupriya Patel Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.
9. Shri V. Somanna Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways.
10. Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications.
11. Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.
12. Sushri Sobha Karandlaje Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment.
13. Shri Kirtivardhan Singh Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs.
14. Shri B. L. Verma Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and

Minister of State in t
OdAdmin
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.