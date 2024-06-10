MCL partners with AIIMS Bhubaneswar to enhance health facilities in Odisha

Sambalpur : Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has embarked on a significant Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative “Aarogya” aimed at enhancing health care facilities in Odisha.

MCL signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

The MoU for this Rs 18.22 crore “Aarogya” project was signed by Shri Subhrajyoti Sahoo, Manager (Civil)/CSR, on behalf of MCL and Prof. (Dr) Ashutosh Biswas, Executive Director, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, on behalf of AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

Project “Aarogya” aims to significantly improve access to superior health care, particularly in the domain of cancer treatment. It also includes the construction of a Multi-utility Gastronomy Block and the provision of advanced equipment and materials necessary for cancer patient care. The new block will be a state-of-the-art facility to cater to the diverse needs of patients.