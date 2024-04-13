KIIT Student Kabir Hans wins the Doubles Title in AITA Men’s 5 Lakh Tournament at Hyderabad

The AITA Men’s 5 Lakh Tournament organized by AITA & Telangana State Tennis Association was held at Filmnagar Cultural Centre & Jubilee Hills International Club, Hyderabad from 08th – 12th April 2024. In the Men’s Doubles Final the pair of Kabir Hans (Odisha) & Dev Javia (Gujarat) beat Mann Kesharwani (Uttar Pradesh) & Ricky Chaudhary (Haryana) in straight sets 7-5 & 6-2 to emerge as Champions.

Kabir is currently pursuing BBA on sports quota at KIIT University and he thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta for his constant support in his tennis journey. Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS and Member of Parliament Kandhamal congratulated Kabir for his excellent performance and wished him all the very best for his future competitions.