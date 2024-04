Bhubaneswar: Congress announces candidates for nine Lok Sabha seats in Odisha.

Complete list of LS candidates

Keonjhar(ST) — Mohan Hembram

Balasore — Srikant Kumar Jena

Bhadrak(SC)- Anant Prasad Sethi

Jajpur(SC) — Anchal Das

Dhenkanal — Sashmita Behera

Kendrapara – Sidharth Swarup Das

Jagatsinghpur(SC) – Rabindra Kumar Sethi

Puri — Sucharita Mohanty

Bhubaneswar — Yasir Nawaz

The party had earlier announced its candidates for eight Lok Sabha seats while candidates for four more parliamentary seats are yet to be announced.