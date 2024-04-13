Successful Inaugural Member’s Meet Marks a New Chapter for FICCI Ladies Organization, Bhubaneswar Chapter  

Bhubaneswar- The FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO), Bhubaneswar Chapter, marked a significant milestone with its successful inaugural member’s meet for the year 2024-25, held at Taj Vivanta, Bhubaneswar. Themed ‘CONNECT & CONQUER – Know & Get Known,’ the event brought together esteemed members for an inspiring and empowering session.

The presence of Smt. Alka Misra, Chairperson of the Odisha Skill Development Authority – OSDA, as the esteemed Chief Guest, added to the grandeur of the occasion. Her insightful remarks resonated deeply with the attendees, fostering meaningful discussions and connections among the members.

Rashmi Sahoo, Chairperson of FLO Bhubaneswar Chapter, expressed her delight at the success of the event, stating, “The resonance of today’s gathering in Bhubaneswar underscores the importance of empowering conversations and the pursuit of one’s dreams. We are thrilled to have witnessed such enthusiastic participation and engagement from our members.”

The event provided a platform for networking and collaboration, with a dedicated back-end team ensuring its seamless organization. The picturesque setting of Taj Vivanta, coupled with networking sessions over hi-tea and lunch, facilitated meaningful interactions among attendees.

In addition to celebrating the success of the event, FLO Bhubaneswar Chapter extends a warm welcome to new entrepreneurs who have joined its esteemed ranks. Their presence enriches the community, adding diverse perspectives and experiences.

Looking ahead, FLO Bhubaneswar Chapter is poised for continued success, with plans to inspire, connect, and empower its members through future various events and collaborations with chapters from other states in the coming months.

Core Team of FICCI Ladies Organisation, Bhubaneswar for 2024-2025

~Mrs. Rashmi Sahoo (Chairperson)

~Dr. Pragyan Paramita Mishra(Sr. Vice Chairperson)

~Smt. Panchami Manoo Ukil (Vice Chairperson)

~Smt. Aparna Mishra – (Treasurer)

~Smt. Sonia Gugnani (Joint Treasurer)

~Smt. Shrabani Patnaik (Secretary)

~Smt. Gunjan Chandak (Joint. Secretary)