KIIT Job Fair in Patia Village

Bhubaneswar, : The Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta on Saturday handed over appointment letters to 125 unemployed youths of Patia village, taking the number of employees from the village who are engaged in the KIIT family to 325.

“Today is a happy moment for all of us. We have given appointment letters to 125 youths of the Patia village after a request was made in this regard by the citizens of the village, said Dr Samanta.

He said the transformation of KIIT into one of the premier centres of learning in the country could not have been made possible without the support of the villagers of Patia.

The appointment letters were handed over at a mega job fair organized with the active cooperation of the Patia Gram Mangala Samiti and office bearers of the samiti who were present on the occasion. They included Corporators of Ward No 3 Laxmipriya Parida, Nrusingha Rout, Chittaranjan Patra, Santosh Parida, Amulya Jena and Bishnu Patra of Patia Gram Mangal Samiti.

During his visit to the village last year, the Founder had assured the villagers to consider their demands for engaging the unemployed youths at KIIT. As of now, 225 people from the village are already engaged in KIIT, KISS and KIMS. The total number of employees from Patia village in KIIT, KISS, & KIMS now stands at 325. The Founder said, it’s a record that so many youths from villages have got employment in one institute.

The Gram Mangal Samiti members credited the KIIT DU for giving identity to the Patia village and for its rapid growth and development. The Founder, they said, has a deep affection for the people of the village.