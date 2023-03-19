UCCI Ladies Forum Distributes Computers to Schools

The Ladies Forum of Utkal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UCCI) on Saturday organized a computer distribution program for schools. The program was held at the UCCI office premises in Bhubaneswar. UCCI Honorary Secretary Ashok Kumar Sharda joined the programme as Chief Guest.

In the digital age, computers provide opportunities for school students to learn beyond their textbooks. It also helps spread their knowledge in topics related to the country as well as the world outside. To enable school students develop their digital skills and get acquainted with computers, desktop computers were provided to various schools by the UCCI Ladies Forum in collaboration with the Jana Small Finance Bank.

“UCCI Ladies Forum has been playing an active role in empowering women. Apart from this, the forum is also working for the betterment of people from different sections of the society. This computer distribution program for school students is another notable initiative of the UCCI Ladies Forum. Jana Small Finance Bank has supported the forum in this. I am very happy that the bank has partnered with UCCI Ladies Forum for its CSR programme”, opined Ashok Kumar Sharda.

The recipient schools included Saraswati Shishu Vidyamandir Dharmavihar Bhubaneswar, Bagalpur High School Jagatsinghpur, Saraswati Shishu Vidyamandir Choudwar, and Poparanga Panchayat High School Pipili. Head Masters and teachers of these schools attended the program and received the computers.

On the occasion, UCCI Ladies Forum felicitated the Jana Small Finance Bank. On behalf of Jana Small Finance Bank, President & Regional Head Odisha, Tanmay Nayak received the UCCI’s gesture.

President UCCI Ladies Forum Swarnaprabha Samal delivered the welcome address at the event. Forum members Namita Mohapatra and Archana Mohapatra moderated the programme. Secretary UCCI Ladies Forum Himansubala Mohanty proposed the vote of thanks.

Among others, Sameer Senapati, Manager of Jana Small Finance Bank Mancheswar Branch, UCCI Ladies Forum members Pranati Parida, Jayashree Mishra, Shweta Pradhan, Minati Das, Bharti Behera, Sonali Chowdhury and others members joined the event.