Tata Steel Foundation’s ASMITA Program concludes with focus on sustainable farming and women’s entrepreneurship

Baliapal : Tata Steel Foundation’s ‘ASMITA’ program, organized in association with Subarnarekha Port Private Limited (SPPL), concluded after a two-day event held at Baliapal College of Physical Education, Baliapal. The aim of the program was to create awareness and promote positive change by bringing together students, youth, women, and farmers to discuss entrepreneurship, the environment, climate change, and water conservation.

On the second day, more than 350 local women and farmers participated in it. Over 190 women from Chaumukh, Dagra, Pratappur, and Shrirampur gram panchayats who are part of TSF’s training programs actively participated in the programme and interacted with the guests. The program aimed to promote entrepreneurship among women, and women’s self-help groups and producer groups participated in various training programs. Besides experts on agriculture also discussed about latest trends in the sector that the farmers can adopt.

Sagarika Nath, Superintendent of Police of Balasore, joined as the chief guest. Prakash Singh, Executive Director of SPPL, Saroj Kumar Satpathy, Chief District Agriculture Officer of Balasore, Dr. Surendranath Pasupalak, former Vice-Chancellor of OUAT, Dr. Bibhu Santosh Bahera, State Livelihood Coordinator of Odisha Livelihood Mission in Bhubaneshwar had also graced the occasion.

Speaking at the event, Sagarika Nath encouraged the women to be more proactive and learn the skills imparted by TSF to make themselves self-reliant. She also emphasized the importance of supporting the farming community so that they can adopt modern farming techniques.

Prakash Singh said SPPL is taking an integrated approach with the community, with a focus on education, employment, employability, and entrepreneurship. Their efforts include supporting farmers in horticulture, pisciculture, and integrated farming, with a goal of reaching out to 10,000 farmers in Basta and Baliapal blocks within the next five years.

Farmers from Basta and Baliapal blocks were introduced to topics such as integrated farming, organic farming, mushroom cultivation, dairy farming and livestock rearing, usage of technologies in farming, climate-resilient crops, horticulture, pisciculture, natural farming, zero-budget farming, income diversification, and crop diversification. To promote farm mechanisation, a demonstration was organised to showcase the application of drone-based inputs in the field.

Dr. Adaitya Kumar Patra, former Professor of OUAT, Ansuman Pattanaik, from the Directorate of Agriculture & Farmers Empowerment, Subash Chandra Dash, State Consultant of Fish Cooperation – Federation, Dr. Swagatika Sahoo, Senior Scientist and Head, Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Baliapal, and Dr. Nityananda Das, Chief District Veterinary Officer of Balasore, and other executives of SPPL also attended the event.