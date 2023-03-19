Celebrity Cricket League 2023 Semifinals & Finals on 24th & 25th March @ Dr. Y.S.Rajashekar Reddy Cricket Stadium in Vizag

Hyderabad: The Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2023- Reloaded traverses the exciting league stages and reaches the pinnacle of excitement as the 4 top teams in the league stages Karnataka Bulldozers take on Vasavi Telugu Warriors and Bhojpuri Dabanggs take on Mumbai Heroes, to reach the finals of the coveted CCL 2023 trophy at Dr. YS Rajashekar Reddy Cricket Stadium in Vizag on 24th of March 2023. CCL 2023 has been a mesmerizing and entertaining season, full of glitz and loads of cricketing fun, where the teams have played competitive cricket on the field and displayed amazing comradery off the field between noted film personalities from 8 film industries. The poster for the Semifinals was unveiled at a glittering ceremony with the full team of. VASAVI Group is the primary sponsor for the Telugu Warriors team.

CCL 2023 was played in an all-new format, for the first time in cricket history where a T20 match was played in 2 innings of 10 overs each. The new format offered More Cricket, More Entertainment, and More Fun with the Cine Stars from 8 teams representing the respective Film Industries (Vasavi Telugu Warriors, Karnataka Bulldozers, Chennai Rhinos, Kerala Strikers, Bengal Tigers, Bhojpuri Dabanggs, Mumbai Heroes and Punjab De Sher). The league has Parle as the Title Sponsor for CCL 2023 and A23 – a skill-based gaming platform- as this season’s Presenting Sponsor.

According to Mr. Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Founder & Managing director of Celebrity Cricket League, “We are delighted at the response to the Celebrity Cricket League 2023 – Reloaded. This season offered More Cricket, More Celebrities, and More Fun for the visitors & viewers with the new format of a T20 with 2 innings of 10 overs per team. We saw some amazing cricket skills of cine stars on display and bountiful entertainment with teams scoring over 150 runs in a 10-over inning, cine stars scoring a century and many half-centuries being scored in a 10-over inning. The league also had some amazing bowling performances. I am sure the celebrities and viewers had great fun as the cine stars competed fiercely for the CCL 2023 crown. We are delighted at the outstanding viewership and engagement of CCL 2023 on TV, social, digital, and OTT platforms. Let’s gear up for more fun, entertainment, and glamour in the Semi-Finals and Finals.”

Adding to this Mr. Tirumal Reddy, Director, Celebrity Cricket League said, “The Celebrity Cricket League is the fusion of two of the biggest passions in India, the films and cricket. It is the best sports–entertainment platform in the country. We are delighted at the response from the film fraternity in India and the viewers. We look forward to the semifinals and finals at Visakhapatnam with great anticipation and are happy to release the poster for the semifinals with the Vasavi Telugu Warriors team. We thank the league and team sponsors for their support in putting up this fun carnival over the last month, and look forward to their continued support to make CCL bigger and better.”

Speaking on the occasion Vasavi Group CMD Mr. Yerram Vijay Kumar said, “We are happy to sponsor the Vasavi Telugu Warriors at the Celebrity Cricket League this year. It goes without saying that the team played well and maintained a solid run rate throughout the game. I am extremely happy to know that the team has qualified for the semi-finals and I cannot wait for the trophy to come home! I wish them all the best for the championship.”

The matches will be telecasted live and exclusively across the ZEE TV network on 6 different channels. All 19 Games of CCL are to be telecasted on Zee Anmol Cinema, 4 League Matches of the home team, and 2 Semis + 1 Final in their respective Regional language Commentary. Matches of Mumbai Heroes will be telecasted on & Pictures Hindi, Zee Cinemalu, Zee Thirai, Zee Pichar, Zee Biskope, Zee Bangla will telecast matches of Vasavi Telugu Warriors, Chennai Rhinos, Karnataka Bulldozers, Bhojpuri Dabanggs, Bengal Tigers.

