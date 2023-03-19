Chhattisgarh Branch of World Odisha Society Formed

Bhubaneswar : The Chhattisgarh State branch of World Odisha Society (WOS) has been formed. Ace Administrator, Renowned Art Writer and Noted Odissi Dance exponent Purnashree Raut has been chosen to head the chapter as President. Eminent philanthropist and entrepreneur Ajay Dewta would be the new General Secretary of the Branch. Young and upcoming Odissi Dancer Ankita Patel and youth leader Piyush Mishra have been appointed as two Vice – Presidents of the Organisation. Senior Bureaucrat Janardan Singh and leading Fashion Designer Sharmila Samantaray have been nominated as Joint General Secretaries of this Global body. Former Chief Information Commissioner of the State M.K.Raut would be the Chief Adviser and Founder of Jagannath Temple at Raipur Purandar Mishra has been designated as Chief Patron of the Branch.

World Odisha Society is the apex Association of the Odia Diaspora World Wide having branches in Sixty Nine countries. The Society consists of the representatives of the Odia Samaj of different Countries, Prominent Non – Resident Odias, Odisha Lovers and Community leaders representing Odia Socio – Cultural Institutions across the Globe.

After taking over the charge as President of Chhattisgarh branch of World Odisha Society, Purnashree Raut in a statement declared that WOS is committed to work for the Safety, Security, Solidarity and well being of Pravasi Odias staying in this neighbouring state of Odisha . Smt Raut sought the co –operation of all Non – Resident Odias and Odisha lovers in Chhattisgarh to promote, propagate and popularise Odisha’s rich art, vibrant culture and lofty tradition in the state. International Chairman of WOS Kishore Dwibedi and President of Indian Chapter, Dr. Bipin Mishra congratulated Smt Raut and her team members and expressed confidence that with the blessings of Lord Jagannath the Newly appointed Office Bearers will definitely be able to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of Odia inhabitants in Chhattisgarh.