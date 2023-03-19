Second ODI between India and Australia to be played at Visakhapatnam

Rain is likely to play a role in the second ODI between India and Australia at Visakhapatnam. The second ODI between the two countries will be played at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium tomorrow. The match will begin at 1.30 p.m.
India is currently leading the three-match ODI series by 1-0
