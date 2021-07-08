KiiT International School Students Excel in IBDP Exam

Bhubaneswar: Students of KiiT International School posted excellent results in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Program (IBDP). 25% of the students have scored over 40 points, and the school average is 36 points. Saatwik Panigrahi as the valedictorian of the year, having scored 43 out of a maximum of 45 points, with the highest score of 7 points in all six subjects, thus qualifying to pursue higher studies in Economics in New York University, USA. Samiksha Samantray as salutatorian scored 42 who will be part of the elite campus of Nanyang Technological University, Singapore pursuing Psychology and gender studies. Bhaswati Basumatary, with 41 points, is offered to study English Literature at Trinity College, Cambridge in England. Joydeep Dash with 40 points will focus on Physics studies in Imperial College, London. Rajvardhan and Alonkrita have scored maximised their grades in the core. Needless to say, the school’s scorecard is happily dotted with the magic 7 points more than 20 times in a cohort of 16 diploma students. Suryansh Bal and Swadhin Rout will pursue university education in University of Toronto, Canada. Unika Dash will pursue Computer Science from University of Sheffield, UK while B. Ankit Patro is readying to hit the shores of USA at Purdue University. Ankita Naik has offers from Warwick, UK and King’s College of London.

Congratulating all successful students Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT and KISS said, Students of KiiT International School have turned the tide of looming uncertainty in the midst of the pandemic and have achieved extraordinary success as IBDP graduates. He thanked Dr. Mona Lisa Bal, Chairperson of KiiT International School; Dr. Sanjay Suar, Principal and Ms. Nandita Mishra, Upper Division Head, International Curriculum, faculty and staff of KiiT IS for their unstinted effort.