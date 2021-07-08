Tata Sky Classic Cinema pays tribute to the Legendary actor Dilip Kumar through a week-long movie marathon

Mumbai: Dilip Kumar, also known as the Tragedy King of Bollywood, has made a significant landmark in Indian Cinema through his genre-defining characters and roles. Awarded multiple prestigious titles such as Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, amongst many others for his outstanding contribution to the Indian Cinema, the country is mourning the demise of this legendary superstar. Paying tribute and honouring his memory, Tata Sky Classic Cinema is starting a week-long movie marathon from today until 14th July 2021.

Celebrating his journey as an actor, Tata Sky Classic is presenting his blockbuster movies such as Mughal-e-Azam (1960), where he played Prince Salim and Ganga Jamuna (1961), where he donned the hat of both a producer and an actor. A series of dramatic roles in Devdas (1955) & Deedar (1951), and Naya Daur (1957), where he played a tongawalla dealing with industrialization in independent India. Including other films like Sunghursh (1968), Babul (1950), Amar (1954), etc.