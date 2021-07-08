New Delhi: Dharmendra Pradhan Took charge as Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship at Shram Shakti Bhawan today. Will be committed to strengthen skilling efforts, equipping youth with necessary skills to prepare them for Future of Work and creating linkages between skilling & employment.

Also, extended my best wishes to the dynamic Rajeev Chandrasekhar on his assuming charge as MoS Skill Development & Entrepreneurship.

Look forward to work together to further give impetus to entrepreneurship and fulfil PM Narendra Modi’s vision of making India the skill capital of the world.