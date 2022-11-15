KIIT Conferred Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar 2022

Bhubaneswar : In a major achievement, the KIIT Deemed-to-be-university has been conferred the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar 2022 under the category of ‘Encouragement to sports through Corporate Social Responsibility.

The announcement was made by the Centre today while declaring the recipients of the National Sports Awards 2022. The awards will be given away by President Draupadi Murmu at an event in New Delhi on November 30.

The Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar’ is given to corporate entities (both in the private and public sector), Sports Control Boards, NGOs, including sports bodies at the State and National level, who have played a visible role in the area of sports promotion and development.

KIIT which has remained at the forefront of the promotion of sports on and off the campus enjoys the reputation of having one of the largest sports infrastructures among the universities in India. It has produced several Olympians, commonwealth, and Asian Games athletes who have brought laurels to the country.

Hailing the achievement, Founder KIIT and KISS Dr. Achyuta Samanta expressed his profound thanks Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Govt. of India and Shri. Anurag Thakur, Hon. Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports. KIIT has been promoting and empowering sports since the last 20 years. This is a proud moment for KIIT and its players, he added.