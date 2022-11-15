Month-long Kashi Tamil Sangamam to start from November 17 in Varanasi

In Uttar Pradesh, the month-long Kashi Tamil Sangamam is going to start from Thursday in Varanasi. The Sangamam is being organized by the Government of India as a part of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” and to uphold the Spirit of “Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat”.

Sangamam is scheduled from 17 November, 2022 to 16 December, 2022. The program is being organized by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, and Banaras Hindu University is the host institution for the program.

Talking to AIR NEWS professor and Nodal officer Prof HCS Rathore said that Kashi Tamil Sangamam will strengthen the bond among people of the country and the BHU is ready to welcome the people of Tamilnadu.

Banaras Hindu University had on Sunday organized an introductory program for Kashi Tamil Sangamam also.