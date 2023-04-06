Kia to open bookings for the 2023 Kia EV6 on 15th April’23, aims to grow the premium EV segment in India

CHENNAI: Kia India, today, announced that it’s soon opening the bookings for its globally acclaimed and premium offering – the 2023 Kia EV6 which has become the best-selling Premium Electric Vehicle in India in just seven months of its launch. Kia commenced its electrification journey last year in June 2022 with EV6 and closed 2022 delivering the product to 432 happy customers. Despite the long waiting period owing to the global supply chain issues last year, Kia managed to deliver the sales numbers for EV6 in a record span of seven months. The final deliveries turned out to be more than four times the originally planned numbers for the Indian market due to an overwhelming response from customers. This unprecedented demand testifies to the impressive performance, sleek design, and advanced features of the EV6. This move contributes significantly to Kia India’s journey toward becoming a sustainable mobility leader.

The Kia EV6 has won a slew of global and Indian recognitions of repute including the prestigious

‘Green Car Award 2023’ by ICOTY, 2023 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year, 2022

European Car of the Year, 2022 Korean Car of the Year, 2022 Car of the Year & SUV of the Year at

the Red Dot Awards. These awards celebrate the design, technology and innovation excellence of

EV6, as well as its ability to deliver a sustainable mobility solution to new-age consumers.

Mr. Tae-Jin Park, MD & CEO, Kia India, said "We are thrilled with the response to our first

premium EV offering, the EV6, which has established itself as a design and technology marvel and

has won multiple awards since its launch. As a symbol of our commitment to electrification and

sustainability, the EV6 has created history by becoming one of the best-selling products in its first

year. We are proud to be leading the way towards a more sustainable future and will continue to

grow the segment to grow our business.”

He further added, “For this year, we are focussing on importing more products to cater to the

audiences who couldn’t get their hands on the premium car last year by expanding our dealer

network. We are confident that the EV6 will continue to lead the premium EV segment with its

splendid performance in the market.”

Built on Kia’s dedicated EV platform, the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the EV6 is a

wonderful combination of bold design, progressive engineering, innovative technologies, and

exciting electric performance. The Kia EV6 marks the beginning of Kia’s sustainable mobility

journey in the country and is a wonderful combination of bold design, progressive engineering,

innovative technologies, and exciting electric performance. The EV6 delivers jaw-dropping

performance, ultra-fast DC charging, vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality, and a flat-floor interior that

utilizes sustainable-friendly materials throughout the cabin. Kia EV6 offers a wide array of advanced

driver assistance systems, adding an unprecedented level of connectivity and safety. The vehicle

boasts a highly impressive ARAI certified range of 708km, ultra-fast charging capabilities, and a

spacious, high-tech interior. Kia EV6 is available in five exciting colors – Runway Red, Yacht Blue,

Moonscape, Aurora Black Pearl, and Snow White Pearl.

In August’22, the company installed India’s first and fastest ‘240kWh’ charger for promoting green

technology. The company plans to expand its EV dealer footprint from 15 select dealerships across

12 cities at the time of launch to 60 outlets across 44 cities. Kia India also plans to expand the 150

kW high-speed charger network from the existing 15 dealerships to all 60 outlets.

The 2023 Kia EV6 is available in two variants: GT Line and GT Line AWD at an ex-showroom price

of Rs 60.95 lakh and Rs. 65.95 lakh respectively.

About – Kia India

In April 2017, Kia India signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the State Government

of Andhra Pradesh, India, to build a new manufacturing facility at Anantapur District. Kia

commenced mass production in August 2019 and has an annual production capacity of

approximately 300,000 units. In April 2021, Kia India reimagined itself in line with its new brand

identity, “Movement that Inspires” aimed at offering customers meaningful experiences backed by

innovative products and services. Under the new brand identity, Kia has set out to find ways to

achieve new benchmarks and inspire consumers to be more and do more. Till date, Kia India has

launched five vehicles for the Indian market – the Seltos, the Carnival, the Sonet, the Carens, and

the EV6. Kia India has completed over 8.89 lakh dispatches from its Anantapur plant, including 6.93

lakh domestic sales and over 1.96 lakh exports. With over 2.99 lakh connected cars on Indian

roads, it is among the connected Car leaders in the country. The brand has a widespread network

of 425 touchpoints across 213 cities and is focused on strengthening its footprints across the

country.