Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Announces New Top Management for India

Manesar : Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced the new top management in Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI).

Mr. Tsutsumu Otani will be taking on new responsibility as the President, CEO & Managing Director of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India. Mr. Otani is also a Vice President at Honda Motor Co., Japan.

Mr. Otani shall be the successor of Mr. Atsushi Ogata, who after spearheading Honda’s Indian two-wheeler operations for 3 years, returns to Shanghai, China with effect from 1st April 2023; as the Executive General Manager at Shanghai Branch, Honda Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd.

Executive brief of Mr. Tsutsumu Otani

Born in 1968, Mr. Otani started his career with Honda Japan in the year 1997. In the year 2001, Mr. Otani served in Motorcycle Section, responsible for Europe. In 2005, he joined Honda Italy Industriale S.P.A for 5 years. In 2010, He was responsible for South America from Japan HQ, later in 2011 he moved to Honda Motor Argentina & further in 2013, he shifted to Honda South America Ltd.

Next in 2015, he returned to Japan as Manager of Motorcycle Business Division. In 2016, Mr. Otani moved to Sales Planning section of same division. From 2017 to 2022, he was designated as the President of Sundiro Honda Motorcycle Co., Ltd. Last year, in 2022, Mr. Otani was appointed as Executive General Manager, Shanghai Branch Honda Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd.

With his unparalleled 26 years of rich experience at Honda across Europe, Japan, China, South America, Mr. Otani shall be taking over as the new President, CEO and MD of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India and Vice President, Honda Motor Co., Japan

Changes in the Board of Directors

Entering its 23rd year of Indian operations, HMSI has also further strengthened its Senior Leadership Team to strategically steward the brand towards market leadership in the disruptive future.

As part of this move, Mr. Vinay Dhingra (earlier Director – General & Corporate Affairs, Strategic Information System and Honda India Foundation, HMSI) is now further elevated as the Senior Director – Human Resource & Administration, Corporate Affairs, Information Technology and Honda India Foundation. Additionally, Mr. Yogesh Mathur (Previously Operating Officer Sales and Marketing) and Mr. Sanjeev Jain (earlier Operating Officer – New Model Purchase & Parts Strategy) are now elevated to the Board of Directors of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

Mr. Yogesh Mathur as the new Director, will be responsible for Customer Service, Logistics Planning & Control, Premium Motorcycle Business along with Sales & Marketing.

Further Mr. Sanjeev Jain as the new Director, will be responsible for Purchase. He will be replacing Mr. V. Sridhar who was Sr. Director Purchase and has Retired from the company after completing over 23 years of association with HMSI.