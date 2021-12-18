Kia Carens, three-row recreational vehicle, debuts in India with six standard airbags across variants

Chennai: Kia Corporation today launched the Carens during a world premiere event in India. The recreational vehicle (RV) is another made-in-India global product from Kia that brings the sophistication of a family mover and the sportiness of an SUV in one compelling package.

The Kia Carens, designed for modern Indian families, is a comfortable and spacious three-row seater with the longest wheelbase in its class. The car comes with a first in India Hi-Secure Safety Package as standard across all trims, which includes six airbags, making it one of the safest vehicles in India. The Kia Carens is also a connected car that comes with many class-leading features, setting new benchmarks in the industry.

“With its bold design, high-tech features, and industry-leading safety systems, the Kia Carens is set to create a completely new segment and industry benchmark for family vehicles,” said Ho Sung Song, President and CEO at Kia Corporation. “Kia is especially honoured to launch Carens in India, where new ideas and innovations are taking shape. We are confident that the Kia Carens will deliver meaningful experiences to modern families both in their daily and leisure life.”

Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, “India is diverse, and the people here have different preferences. I believe this is the most exciting insight we tried to unlock while developing the Carens. It’s safe, feature-rich, has artistry in its design, and is comfortable and classy; it packs everything a modern Indian family would want in their vehicle. The Carens, in all aspects, is another true customer-centric offering from Kia. The vehicle is all set to revolutionize and redefine family commuting, it is another game-changing product dedicated to our discerning Indian customers.”