2nd Generation Honda Amaze crosses milestone of 200,000 deliveries in India

Chennai: Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), a leading manufacturer of premium cars in India, today announced that the 2nd generation model of its popular family sedan Honda Amaze has crossed milestone of 200,000 deliveries in India since its launch in May 2018. The Honda Amaze is one of Honda’s most successful models in India and has been well accepted by more than 4.6 lakh customers cumulatively since its first introduction in April 2013.

Speaking on the milestone, Mr. Gaku Nakanishi, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “Honda Amaze is an important product for us and enjoys a strong market position in its segment. Amaze was specifically developed keeping Indian consumers in mind and the love and support it continues to receive from customers speaks volume for its wide acceptance. It drives volumes for our business and ranks among the country’s best-selling sedans. The delivery of 200,000th unit of 2nd Generation Amaze is a proud moment for Honda Cars India family and reaffirms our commitment to keep introducing more such class-defining products.” He further added, “We believe Amaze is a great choice for customers who expect enhanced status, comfort and peace of mind from their first car.”