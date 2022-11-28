Khajuraho Temples manifest a whole kavya, with deep philosophical meaning encapsulated into the sculptures

What do the Khajuraho temple ruins tell us?

The 25 temple ruins in the Khajuraho complex dates back to thousands of years. Temples tell us far deeper things about ancient India, than any other ruins of that era. But this is all that is left of such marvellous constructions in North India that was made centuries ago.

These ruins speak about the trade, culture and social life of the time. A whole kavya was encapsulated into the sculptures on the temple walls in an art form. These magnificent sculptures which tell us about our ancient Indian philosophy and are an open book to learn from.

Director duo Dr. Deepika Kothari and Ramji Om’s 60 min Hindi documentary Khajurao Ananad aur Mukti is a documentation of the 25 Khajuraho temples ruins which dates back to thousands of years. They addressed one of the IFFI Table Talks sessions organised by PIB in the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) today.

What did the film-makers find in the temple?

Their aim was to show the viewers, what is available in the Khajuraho temples.

Ramji Om said that they found manifestations of Vedic Gods – all the 33 crore Hindu Gods are present in the sculptures inscribed on the temple walls. “It is an encyclopaedia of Indian art”, he added.

This documentary has explored the Vaikunth Vishnu temple in the Khajuraho temple complex. Ramji Om informed that the Vaikunth tradition was more prevalent in Kashmir and its surrounding areas. Various philosophical ideas related to the Vaikunth doctrine has been found to be inscribed on the temple walls.

The sculptures are inspired by Krishna Mishra’s sanskrit play ‘Prabodhachandradaya’. Not only that, but Samkhya philosophy has been found to be manifested on the temple walls. Bankim Chandra Chatterjee had written that ‘Not tantric flag, but the flag of Samkhya flies high over the Khajuraho temples’, informed film-maker Ramji Om. The Khajuraho Lakshman Temple, considered as an abode of Vaikuntha Vishnu, unravels these aspects in its supremely exquisite art forms in the film.

“The Khajuraho Temples are popularly known for erotic sculptures. But there are philosophical mysteries hidden behind the erotic reliefs”, said Dr. Deepika Kothari. “It forms only 10 percent all that is inscribed and conveys a deep philosophy”, she informed.

The mysteries of Yoga and Samkhya at the Lakshman Temple of Khajuraho are unveiled in this documentary. Dr Devangana Desai explained in the documentary that all the erotic and non-erotic imagery is an integral part of Vedic and Puranic Hindu culture.

This film has been produced under the 24 episode series of Indian Civilization which has been recently launched. Dr. Kothari also stated that the present generation has become very illiterate about our ancient temples. Hence, they have specially made this film for educating the younger generation about the rich ancient philosophies of our country which are manifested in the temple ruins.