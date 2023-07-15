Kerala’s E-Autos Beyond Borders: 100 Vehicles Ordered for Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Automobiles Limited (KAL) has secured a significant order for 100 e-autos to be delivered to Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh. The order was placed through Arenq, KAL’s partner company, marking a milestone in their collaboration. Also, Arenq is actively working towards obtaining approval for KAL’s e-autos to operate in Punjab, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. Once approved, KAL’s e-autos equipped with Arenq batteries will expand their presence in these states.

In January, Pune-based battery producer Arenq signed an MoU with KAL, becoming their key supplier of batteries, motors, and motor controllers for electric auto manufacturing. Arenq’s parent company, Sunlit Power Pvt. Ltd, is set to establish a new battery manufacturing factory in Pune, with an investment of Rs 100 crore. Additionally, Arenq provides servicing for vehicles manufactured by KAL and has taken on the nationwide distribution of KAL vehicles.

Arenq, originally known for its expertise in UPS and solar batteries, has successfully diversified its business into the manufacturing and distribution of electric batteries. In partnership with Lucas TVS, Arenq aims to supply motors and controllers with a capacity of 1 to 15 kW for electric bikes, autos, and pickup vans, targeting an annual sales volume of fifty thousand units. Furthermore, Arenq is collaborating with RDL Technologies, a leading technology company, to implement a project that collects and analyzes data from the battery management system, paving the way for substantial advancements in the electric vehicle market in the years to come.