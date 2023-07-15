Raipur: The Govt of Odisha successfully organized Odisha Investors’ Meet at Raipur on July 14th & 15th, 2023. This roadshow highlighted the immense potential of Biju Economic Corridor along the Biju Expressway and favorable business environment in Odisha.

The event was graced by the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including MSME & Industries Minister Sri Pratap Deb, Chief Secretary Sri PK Jena and other senior officials.The roadshow witnessed active participation from over 200 delegates representing various industries in Chhattisgarh.

Minister Sri emphasized the Odisha’s commitment to apprise the audience about the State’s industrial landscape in the Metal Ancillaries and Food Processing sectors.

Chief Secretary Sri Jena, emphasized Odisha’s status as one of the fastest-growing economies in India. He highlighted the State’s consistent growth above the national average, driven by abundant natural resources and its strategic location catering to the ASEAN region.