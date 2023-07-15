KIMS to Start Dedicated Burn Centre, Offer Soon Free Cleft Lip & Cleft Palate Surgeries

Bhubaneswar, July 15: Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) will establish a burn section to address the increasing number of burn-related cases and provide high-quality treatment. The announcement was made during the celebration of World Plastic Surgery Day, which was attended by KIMS Principal Prof Ambika Prasad Mohanty, Medical Superintendent Prof RC Das, Facility Director of KIMS Super Specialty and Cancer Centre Dr Shaktimaya Mohapatra, Vice-Principal Prof Subhranshu Patro, Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Ashwini Sharma, and Dr Haribandhu Mohanty, and Head of the Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Dr Sunil Kumar Rout. The hospital will also offer free cleft lip and cleft palate surgeries for the benefit of patients coming from all sections of society.

The establishment of the burn section aims to alleviate the suffering of patients seeking quality treatment for burn injuries. Speaking at the event, Prof Das highlighted KIMS exceptional facilities in Odisha and the region for plastic surgery cases, boasting an experienced team of surgeons who have been providing critical services to both general and corporate patients.

Prof Mohanty emphasized the historical origins of Plastic Surgery, crediting the great Indian sage Sushruta, known as the Father of Modern Surgery, for its development. He noted that while the world has benefited greatly from advancements in this discipline.

Dr Rout explained the importance of educating the public about the broad scope of plastic surgery beyond cosmetic procedures. He highlighted the variety of procedures available, such as those addressing congenital defects, cleft lip and cleft palate surgeries, burn injuries and their subsequent complications, cancer reconstruction surgeries, road accident victims, and nerve injuries resulting in hand paralysis.

Dr Rout emphasized that KIMS Hospital, its Super Specialty unit and the Cancer Centre are well-equipped to handle all types of plastic and reconstruction surgery cases, offering comprehensive services under one roof. He applauded the initiative of Dr Achyuta Samanta, the Founder of KIIT-KISS, in creating state-of-the-art infrastructure and providing affordable services.