Kollam: Kerala has reported country’s first case of Monkeypox in a Kollam native who arrived in Thiruvananthapuram Airport from United Arab Emirates.

Giving this information, State Health Minister Veena George said, the patient has been isolated at the Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram and all primary contacts have been identified and notified.

The Health Minister said, strict care has been taken to contain the viral infection. The Minister asked the general public to take utmost precautions and not to panic.