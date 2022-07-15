Jharkhand Mukti Morcha announced its support to NDA’s Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu

Ranchi: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha today announced its support to NDA’s Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu in the July 18 elections. With this, yet another Opposition party has supported in favour of Ms. Murmu, who is also a former Governor of Jharkhand.

The JMM party led by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is in alliance with Congress and RJD for the government in the state.

Earlier, Ms Murmu had visited Jharkhand and sought the support of the ruling JMM party and from BJP legislators and Parliamentarians in the state.

Ms Murmu had met Shibu Soren, the JMM Executive President and Chief Minister Hemant Soren to support her in the Presidential elections.