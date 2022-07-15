Balikuda P S chairman initiative, to connect people and officers for strengthening PRIs.

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: The Balikuda Panchayat Samiti [PS] chairman Prakash Chandra Pradhan on Tuesday conducted surprise visits to the Block Education Office [BEO] and several primary schools coming under the Balikuda block. Ironically the BEO was found unauthorized absent in office without pursuing a leave application, two rooms have been sphered holding classes for hundred students reading in a primary school.

Acting on the discrepancy chairman Pradhan has apprised the district education officer and Jagatsinghpur Collector to take needful action.

The report said that chairman Pradhan accompanied by a few PRIs elected representatives, Sarpanch Alok Swain, senior citizen Narottam Rout and a few others had reached the BEO office at Balikuda block on Tuesday morning but found that the BEO was absent in office without furnishing a leave application.

later chairman contacted district education officer Niranjan Behera who informed him that no official communication he has received granting leave to BEO on Tuesday and assured the chairman that to conduct a probe with regards to BEO’s illegal nonattendance in office. More complaints were received by the chairman from public that BEO’s irregular attendance in the office.

Later chairman visited a government primary school in Ambasala Panchayat under Balikuda block. The school Gopinath Jew UP School has six classes about hundred students are reading but the school is running in two rooms due to a scarcity of available accommodation.

Earlier funds had been allotted for construction and renovation of classrooms of school before the beginning of education session but the works have not been completed yet as result students are suffering, seating in two rooms causing a dearth of classrooms, chairman observed.

Later chairman interacted with teachers and students and discussed their difficulties, and directed the teachers to bring in the improvement of school infrastructures and teaching techniques as well as handling students to ensure their all-around development.

As the Odisha government aims to empower Panchayat Raj Institution [PRI] and its representatives, Balikuda PS chairman’s initiative to connect officers and people directly and hold a field visit inspecting developmental works has been appreciated by several quarters, recently chairman Pradhan a law practitioner in Jagatsinghpur court had conducted a surprise checking of staff attendance register of block office, those had found illegal absent in office, the chairman had recommended block development officer and project director DRDA for taking coercive action against absentees. [Ends]