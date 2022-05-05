Keel Laying of Second Ship – Diving Support Craft At m/s Titagarh Wagons Ltd, Kolkata

New Delhi : Keel laying for the second ship of Diving Support Craft (DSC) project was held on 05 May 22 at M/s Titagarh Wagons Ltd., Kolkata. The contract for procurement of Five Diving Support Craft (Yards 325 to 329) for the Indian Navy was signed on 12 Feb 21 with M/s Titagarh Wagons Ltd., at a total project cost of Rs 174.77 Cr.

On commissioning, these craft will provide diving assistance for IN ships inside and close to harbour, for underwater repairs, maintenance and salvage. The DSCs will be fitted with state-of-the-art diving equipment and tools for performing diving operations.

With all main and auxiliary equipment sourced from indigenous manufacturers, these ships are proud flag bearers of Make in India initiatives of the Ministry of Defence.