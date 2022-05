New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has thanked the President of Madagascar H..E. Andry Nirina Rajoelina for acknowledging India’s leadership in promoting climate and disaster resilience through coalition.

In response of tweet by the President of Madagascar, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“Thank you President @SE_Rajoelina. The challenges faced by Island States due to climate change are a key focus of our efforts under the CDRI initiative to create resilient infrastructure.”