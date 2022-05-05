PVR Cinemas in collaboration with XPERIA GROUP has introduced experiential in-cinema advertising for the first time in the cinema advertising domain

New Delhi: PVR Cinemas, India’s largest and leading film exhibitor commanding the largest market share of in-cinema advertising in the multiplex industry has introduced experiential in-cinema advertising for the first time in the cinema advertising domain.

The innovation in collaboration with XPERIA GROUP, an OOH Media Company aims to create immersive experiences for the consumer for advertising content across different touch points in the cinema. This differentiated offering from PVR is expected to transform the journey of audience engagement and expand the scope for advertisers to amplify the impact of the advertising message delivered.

With experiential advertising, PVR is set to offer a one-of- its kind exposure to in-cinema advertisers and push the boundaries of on-screen cinema advertising to create a larger than life and immersive experience of the brand in the mind of the consumer. This special feature of experiential in-cinema advertising intends to increase the ‘WoW factor’ of the commercial which can make viewers to stop, look, observe and relate with.

The 3D Projection Mapping, powered by hybrid technological integration will lead to a visual striking almost ‘magical’ effect helping brands grab audience attention by connecting them with emotions and feelings by narrating their story. Projection mapping can actually convert ordinary commercials into highly attention-grabbing commercials and gives the content a new life.

PVR with this offering, is ushering a new era in experiential advertising on-screen across PVR’s network – 173 properties across 74 cities and 22 states & UTs in India. Taking the on-screen cinematic advertising to the next level, 3D Projection Mapping on the side walls along with mist projections, Fog Screen Projection and Interactive Drumming transport the audience to a different world leading to an increased brand recall. The technologies are adapted to add extra dimensions, optical illusions, and notions of movement onto existing elements in the advertisement which adds to the grandeur of the content.

Mr. Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Ltd commented on the launch “When advertisers choose non-traditional media like Cinema, they look for an innovative thought or approach whereby their brand message gets amplified to create a memorable impact. Experiential cinema advertising goes the extra mile through undivided attention from audience by engaging all senses. This increases avenues and scope for advertising business that will lay an impact on both the topline and bottom-line.’’

He further added “PVR continuously redefines itself by offering its customers or advertisers something which is beyond his expectation and we are happy to expand the in-cinema advertising space by providing a wider gamut of advertising solutions for the advertisers to choose from. We are certain this new way of advertising perfectly suited for product launches will help brands create a memorable impact by connecting to the emotions of audiences at the theatres.”



Mr. Saibal Gupta, CEO, XPERIA Group “We are extremely proud to be associated with the largest cinema advertising player in the industry and taking a step further to provide a holistic experience to advertisers by introducing experiential advertising for the first time inside cinema theatres. Projection mapping can actually convert ordinary commercials into highly attention-grabbing commercials and gives the content a new life. It can make viewers to stop, look, observe and relate with”.

The launch event on 5th May’22 at PVR Ambience Mall, Gurugram witnessed an overwhelming response by media buying agencies, TV and Cinema Advertisers from sectors such as Telecom, FMCG, E-commerce, Consumer Durables, Apparel and Automobile.