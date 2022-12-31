KEEL LAYING BY SHRI GIRIDHAR ARAMANE, DEFENCE SECRETARY,FOR TWO WARSHIPS OF ASW SWC PROJECT AT GRSE, KOLKATA, ON 31 DEC 22

New Delhi : Keel laying of the two warships (Yard 3033 and Yard 3036) of Anti-submarine Warfare Shallow Craft (ASW SWC) project under construction by GRSE, Kolkata, was undertaken on 31 Dec 22 by Shri Giridhar Aramane, IAS, Defence Secretary.

Speaking on the occasion, Defence Secretary appreciated GRSE’s efforts towards achieving the significant milestone. He stated that laying of keel for these two ships reinforces our resolve towards completely indigenous shipbuilding as part of Prime Minister’s vision of ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’. The ASW SWC ships will have over 80% indigenous content, ensuring that large scale defence production is executed by Indian manufacturing units thereby generating employment and capability build up within the country. He further said that with the induction of ASW SWC ships, the IN’s ASW capability will be enhanced.

VAdm Kiran Deshmukh, CWP&A, RAdm Sandeep Mehta, ACWP&A, Cmde PR Hari (Retd), CMD, GRSE, Cmde Indrajeet Das Gupta, WPS (Kol), Directors and other senior officials of GRSE and Indian Navy were also present during the occasion